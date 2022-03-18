Reigning champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the second free practice session, whilst Lewis Hamilton still struggled to get on top of his Mercedes, finishing ninth and +1.208 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

Meanwhile, Ferrari once again impressed, finishing second and third quickest.

Leclerc was quickest out the blocks before Fernando Alonso momentarily went quickest as qualifying simulations began to take place.

Leclerc once again put his Ferrari on-top before Verstappen set the fastest lap of 2022 so far, setting a 1:31:936 on the red-walled soft compound tyres.

Hamilton had a bumpy ride in his Mercedes and then complained that his front-right brake was "pulling."

HAAS impressed once again and finished eighth and 10th quickest, with Mick Schumacher a tenth quicker than his team-mate Magnussen.

More to follow...

