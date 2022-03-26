Mick Schumacher will not compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday after a serious crash in qualifying.

The German former Formula 2 champion was in action for the US team on Saturday when he lost control on turn 10 before coming to a stop on turn 12.

Because of the close concrete walls and the high speed at which the car was travelling it led to large amounts of damage for his vehicle. The nature of the design meant that much of the Haas broke up to absorb the impact of the crash rather than the driver, and spread debris across the track.

It took around an hour for the clean-up to be completed, such was the scale of the crash, and it took some time before race doctors were content to move Schumacher out of the stricken car, when he was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital for check-ups.

Schumacher was soon reported to be conscious and able to talk, and spoke to his mother shortly after the incident.

As a result of the crash, Schumacher will not be contesting Sunday’s Grand Prix, and only Kevin Magnussen will run for the Haas team.

“Mick is physically well - he’s in hospital for precautionary check-ups,” tweeted after the crash.

The team then confirmed he would not be racing on Sunday on their social media account.

“In light of today's qualifying incident, Mick Schumacher will not participate in tomorrow's #SaudiArabianGP,” they wrote.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we will only be running one car in the race.”

That means that neither of the original drivers for Haas will start the race, after Nikita Mazepin left following sanctions placed up on Russians in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

The crash led to a red flag as it was not considered safe for the session to continue, and came after an earlier stoppage when Nicholas Latifi spun out of control on turn 13, causing a less serious impact for the Canadian driver for the Williams team. Latifi will be able to race on Sunday.

Pole position went to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, with last weekend’s race winner, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, in at P2.

