Lewis Hamilton looks to be on the verge of committing to Formula 1 for another season after breaking his social media silence.

Hamilton had reportedly been considering quitting the sport after losing the world championship title he held within his grasp on the last lap of the final race of last season, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff saying his driver felt 'disillusioned'.

Ad

The 37-year-old said over race radio at the time of the dramatic conclusion in Abu Dhabi that he felt things had been 'manipulated' to engineer a first-time win for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 F1 rules that all personnel will need to be vaccinated 31/01/2022 AT 16:47

And his almost total disappearance from public life suggested he was ready to leave F1 behind.

He had been quiet for a couple of months, but became active again on Saturday.

Posing at the Grand Canyon with a broad smile on his face, Hamilton declared: "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

And with Mercedes jumping on the bandwagon to welcome back their man, it would seem that Hamilton is preparing to be on the start line in Bahrain on March 20 as he chases a record eighth world crown.

The centre of Hamilton's fury surrounded how the finale in Abu Dhabi was allowed to pan out, with the rules around the safety car deployment effectively ignored to create a better racing spectacle, which saw Verstappen pass Hamilton on the last lap.

All F1 drivers are expected to meet the FIA this week to discuss the various problems seen at that race but also throughout last season.

Following that meeting, Peter Bayer - the FIA's new head of F1 - will make a series of recommendations to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem which could be brought in before the start of the 2022 season.

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Formula 1 'Mercedes had no grounds for complaint' - Horner 17/12/2021 AT 09:49