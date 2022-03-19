Lewis Hamilton appeared less downbeat having secured fifth place on the grid for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Earlier in the week the Mercedes driver had said the German team were facing, ‘much, much bigger problems,’ with the performance of their car than in recent years, and the former world champion and teammate George Russell had appeared well off the pace in testing and then Free Practice in recent days.

However at qualifying there was some hope for Hamilton, who took fifth place , with his stable mate in ninth.

Speaking after qualifying he said to Sky Sports: "I'm not saying I'm relieved, in general I'm really happy with the day compared to where we've been in the last two weeks.

"It has been a bit of a nightmare to drive, but we kept working and I'm proud of everyone.

"The guys ahead of us are in another league. In general I'm happy where we are, it's not the front row but we will make improvements as well as we can.

"These guys [Red Bull and Ferrari] will be going ahead, we are not in the fight with them, my battle is with the guys behind us. Their performance was quite a bit ahead of us."

