Lewis Hamilton says he is in the process of changing his name so that his mother’s surname - Larbalestier - can live on.

The seven-time F1 world champion says it is unlikely that it will be sorted before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, but that the alteration will be “soon”.

Hamilton’s parents separated when he was young and he spent most of his childhood living with father Anthony and his stepmother, Linda.

But the Mercedes driver is keen to pay tribute to his mother, Carmen, and told the 2022 Dubai Expo there is an easy way of doing that.

“I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton,” he said.

“Actually none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name. Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name.

“I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.

“It will be soon. I don’t know if it will be this weekend. But we’re working on it.”

Hamilton is preparing for the opening race of the season this weekend, as he attempts to win back the world title after Max Verstappen’s controversial victory last year.

But Mercedes looked off the pace in the final testing block of pre-season and speaking at te weekend, Hamilton played down his team’s chances of getting off to a good start.

"We are not the quickest at the moment," he said.

"Ferrari look to be the quickest, then perhaps Red Bull, and then maybe us or maybe McLaren, I don't know. But we're currently not at the top."

"I think people will be surprised maybe. Or at least people keep talking about us talking ourselves down. But it's a bit different this year."

