Lewis Hamilton is ‘grateful to be back racing’ ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix despite the problems with his Mercedes car.

The former world champion is looking to retake the title this year, with current title holder Max Verstappen in P2, and Charles Leclerc in pole in a reinvigorated Ferrari car.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the seven-time winner was looking ahead to the challenge.

“I feel great and I am honestly just grateful to be back racing, doing what I love,” he said.

“We do have a lot of British flags here but there's not a lot of fans here compared to a lot of places.”

He continued, saying he was, ‘just excited for the race. We probably don’t have the pace to keep up with the guys ahead but we’ll be giving it everything we can to maximise, I just want to see the end of the race.”

Teammate George Russell is back in ninth on the grid, and he was hoping to improve.

“Make the most of it, to be honest,” he said. “Not too disappointed with yesterday ‘cos we’re not here to settle for P5. We need to maximise our car.”

