Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had some early concerns with his vehicle at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchmen started in P2 on the grid behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque keeping hold of his position, and Carlos Sainz remaining in third.

Behind them, Lewis Hamiton moved into fourth after clearing Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate.

After just four laps, Verstappen relayed to his team that he was having problems with his engines, saying on the team radio that, “Engine breaking is doing funny things mid corner.”

After 12 laps, the situation seemed to be getting worse - to Verstappen, at least - as he told the team that he had 'zero traction.'

