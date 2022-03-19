Current Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen declared ‘a good start to a new era’ after he took second on the grid in qualifying at Bahrain on Saturday.

A much improved Ferrari setup delivered pole position with Charles Leclerc , but the Dutchman was just in behind and is expected to challenge for the win on Sunday.

Speaking after the session, Verstappen was satisfied with the first competitive action of the season.

"Q2 seemed good, Q3 was a bit more of a struggle but it's alright, we've got a good racing car, which at the end of the day, is the most important thing,” he said.

"It's a good start to the new era. There are a few things to look into and we will try to do better next time.”

He also acknowledged that there was more to be done with a full race ahead of him on Sunday.

"You want to be good in qualifying but make sure the car is working in the race and it's a bit different to some other tracks,” he explained.

"It was a really nice battle with Charles and Carlos so they did a really good job in the winter."

