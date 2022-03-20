Max Verstappen swore at his team as his race collapsed in dramatic circumstances at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutch world champion had looked set for a second-place finish as his challenge against race leader Charles Leclerc faded.

Ad

As the Ferrari pulled away on lap 54, Verstappen asked his Red Bull team: “What’s wrong with my battery?”

Formula 1 'I am never doing that again' - Verstappen hits out at Red Bull team instructions AN HOUR AGO

His team replied that there was no problem with the battery, before his car started to rapidly lose pace.

That prompted him to exclaim: “What the f*** is this? What do you want me to do?”

The team could only ask him to nurse his car back to the pits, as he was passed by one car after the other.

In dramatic circumstances, Sergio Perez's second Red Bull locked up and he spun out on a corner, allowing Lewis Hamilton to move into third.

Bahrain Grand Prix Verstappen complains of ‘engine breaking’ in early Bahrain racing 2 HOURS AGO