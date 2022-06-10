Lewis Hamilton has encouraged all Formula One drivers to be 'more outspoken' as he responded to criticism that motorsport had become 'too political'.

Hamilton has promoted human rights, Sebastian Vettel has promoted LGBTQ+ rights, and Lando Norris has spoken out on mental health.

Ad

But Sulayem questioned why they used their platforms to speak out on issues outside the sport.

Formula 1 Perez fastest in Baku first practice session, Hamilton sixth 3 HOURS AGO

And while he clarified on social media that he supported "diversity and inclusion by drivers", Hamilton encouraged drivers to do even more.

"The sport is continuously growing, we have a bigger audience than ever before and it continues to be an important platform to use our voices, every single one of us here, within the industry and within our companies to do more and speak out more on things and spark more conversations and opinions," he said ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"Just look now, I'm very proud of what we're doing at Mercedes with the Pride star on the car which is the first time I've seen that during my time at Mercedes.

"We have over 100,000 people within Mercedes Benz and creating a more inclusive environment is so important and focusing on creating even better diversity within your organisation and also so important within the sport, it's moving at a very slow pace, and we need more people to utilise their platform.

"I encourage all of the drivers to be more outspoken in future and speak about things they care about. I'm proud to see what Seb (Vettel) does and to be an ally of his."

Vettel, who recently appeared as a cover star in LGBTQ+ publication Attitude Magazine, added that drivers can use the sport to address issues that are bigger than Formula One.

"The topics that Lewis is continuing to raise, the issues Lando has been talking about, and the stuff that I've been mentioning, I feel they are topics that are very important to be addressed and they are bigger than us, bigger than the sport can ever be," Vettel said.

"So it is important to mention those, to express those and to raise awareness, to make people aware there are lots of things we can improve on."

Formula 1 'A super exciting project' - Hamilton and Brad Pitt team up for Formula One film 4 HOURS AGO