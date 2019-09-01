The grid wore "Racing for Anthoine" logos in tribute to Anthoine Hubert, who was killed after a collision with Ecuadorian-American driver Juan Manuel Correa after he had already gone off into the barriers at the Spa-Francorchamps track's fast Raidillon corner on Saturday.

And Hubert's contemporary, 21-year-old Leclerc, held off a late challenge from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to seal victory.

Valtteri Bottas took the third podium spot, with Leclerc's senior team-mate Sebastian Vettel in fourth.

Hamilton still holds a 65-point lead over Bottas in the drivers' championship.