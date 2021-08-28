Max Verstappen hooked up his car late in the session to snatch pole at a dramatic, rain-drenched Belgian Grand Prix.

It looked like George Russell would claim a shock pole, as he went out towards the end of the session on a fresh pair of intermediate tyres, but Verstappen found pace to cross the line in 1:59.765 - the only driver to dip under two minutes in a rainy session at Spa-Francorchamps.

There was a fear that Q3 would be called off for the day as rain belted down, but it relented long enough for race control to get the session underway.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time at the start of the session, 2:01.552, and it appeared like it would be good enough for pole.

However, Williams driver Russell started to pump in purple sectors and he crossed the line in 2:00.086 - pushing Hamilton down to third.

“I don’t know what to say,” Russell said. “I thought we would do a good job to get out of Q1 after what the car felt like yesterday, so to be on the front row is amazing. The team did an amazing job.

“We just had to go for it. Tomorrow is the important one and we need to go and get some points tomorrow.”

But just as Russell thought about pole position, Verstappen found pace in the dying seconds to claim pole - with his title rival Hamilton on the second row.

“It has been a tricky qualifying,” Red Bull driver Verstappen said. “At the end we are first and that is the most important. It is an amazing track to drive, and challenging in the wet.“

