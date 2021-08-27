Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix despite red flagging the second practice session after a crash.

The Dutchman crashed into the wall at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps' Turn 7 with just three minutes to go, which ended the afternoon session early with a lap time of 1:44.472, the quickest on the board.

Verstappen's car looked severely damaged following the crash and could prove costly going into final practice on Saturday.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who topped first practice, was 0.039 seconds behind Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton in third - 0.031secs behind his team-mate.

Verstappen's fastest time was set on the soft tyre, while both Mercedes drivers did their long spells on the slightly slower medium tyres.

Earlier in the session, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc caused a red flag after losing the exit at the chicane of turns five and six.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez made up the top 10.

Bottas was quickest in first practice, as Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo bizarrely crashed in the pitlane.

Final practice begins at 11:00 BST on Saturday, with qualifying from 14:00 BST.

