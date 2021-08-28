Sebastian Vettel vented an expletive-laden message towards F1 race control following Lando Norris’ massive crash during Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

In treacherous conditions at Spa-Francorchamps, seconds after complaining that the track was extremely wet - Norris suffered a huge crash in his McLaren, resulting in a red flag.

Norris immediately came on the radio to inform his team he was okay, while Vettel voiced his displeasure after the crash - saying the final run of qualifying should not have started when it did.

“What the f**k did I say, what did I say? Red flag. It is unnecessary,” Aston Martin driver Vettel said over race radio.

Norris began the final session of qualifying having posted the fastest times in Q1 and Q2.

He was first on track in the third session of qualifying, but lost control of his care at Eau Rouge and smashed into the barriers.

Norris was shaken up, but walked into the medical car as the session was halted.

