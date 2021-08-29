14:55 - Perez's race not over?

This is an interesting one - Red Bull are exploring whether they might be able to work on Perez's car to get him back in the race. Of course, his crash on the way to the grid looked to have ended his day, but the delay has changed the situation!

14:45 - Still raining

This is now a developing story at Spa. There is no new start time for the race as the heavy rain continues to fall. We could be here a while. Discussion has already started towards whether we could be coming back tomorrow.

14:30 - Start procedure SUSPENDED!

"It's undriveable" says Antonio Giovinazzi and that's a sentiment echoed across the drivers. Red flag. The start procedure has been suspended and the drivers are going to be brought back in again.

14:25 - Formation lap

We're under way with the formation lap at Spa and the drivers are taking this very slowly and carefully! Such terrible conditions.

14:15 - Another delay

Confirmation has now come through that this race will now start at 14:25 BST. I wouldn't count on that being the last delay...

14:10 - New race start time!

The race directors have now indicated that lights out will be at 14:20 BST. Terrible, terrible conditions at Spa!

14:00 - START DELAYED

Here we go - the start of this race has been delayed as they wait for a storm to pass through. It has been a miserable weekend weather-wise and that looks to continue for the whole race!

13:55 - Five mins to go!

Not long until lights out at Spa. The drivers are now out on the start line for the Belgian national anthem. Meanwhile, the engineers and team staff are clearing the grid.

13:50 - Title duel

Hamilton starts this race with an eight-point advantage over Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings. This has been a dramatic title duel between two drivers who won’t back down!

13:45 - Gorgeous George

While Verstappen is on pole for the start of the race, the big headline ahead of this one concerns George Russell who is sensationally on the front row for Williams after an incredible qualifying display.

13:40 - Perez's race is over!

Perez in the wall! The conditions at Spa are dreadful and Sergio Perez is in the tyre wall! That's his race over before it has even begun! The Red Bull message on the team radio is for Perez to kill the engine.

13:35 - How they'll start!

Full grid - 1) Verstappen 2) Russell 3) Hamilton 4) Ricciardo 5) Vettel 6) Gasly 7) Perez 8) Ocon 9) Norris 10) Leclerc 11) Latifi 12) Sainz 13) Bottas 14) Alonso 15) Giovinazzi 16) Tsunoda 17) Schumacher 18) Raikkonen 19) Mazepin 20) Stroll

13:30 - Welcome to the Belgian Grand Prix!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa! Max Verstappen is on pole as the most fascinating title duel in years resumes this weekend after the summer break!

