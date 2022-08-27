Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr will start on pole at the Begian Grand Prix in Spa ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez in second.

Perez' team-mate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen was fastest in Q3 but is among a number of drivers who will start at the back of the grid due to penalties handed down.

Fernando Alonso of Alpine will be third ahead of the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In Q1, Vettel missed out on the cutoff for the next session by just 0.02, leading to an anguished cry to his team over the radio.

However the German former world champion - set to retire at the end of the season - was bumped up to 10th as a result of the flurry of grid penalties taken this race.

The reason for seven drivers taking penalties is that Spa is seen as a circuit that lends itself to overtaking, so teams have reasoned they can make up positions over the course of Sunday's race.

Nicolas Latifi, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas were all out at Q1's conclusion, which came 25 minutes later than scheduled as a track barrier was repaired before it started.

During Q2, Charles Leclerc complained that 'the car is jumping like crazy in the apex of slow corners.' That complaint followed a crash in FP3, which may lead to concerns that should rain appear on Sunday, the Monegasque may find the racing heavy going.

Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly were all cut at the end of Q2.

That allowed Leclerc to start Q1 to give his Spanish teammate a tow, but he was sent out in error with new tyres, leading him to head back into the pits, only for his final laps to help Sainz to be wasted as the pole winner strayed into the sand.

Once all grid penalties were accounted for, Sainz remained on pole, with Perez, Alonso and Hamilton forming the rest of the front two rows.

Russell followed in fifth, with sixth going to Alexander Albon, Ricciardo, Gasly, Stroll and Vettel making up the rest in that order.

Sunday's race looks set to be a challenging proposition for all as the quickest drivers find themselves well down the pack.

