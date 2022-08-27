Sergio Perez led the way in the third practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was second quickest with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third.

After two sessions which ended with downpours, little rain was expected in the weekend's final practice session.

Mercedes had struggled to make the most of the chance offered up to them as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen took grid penalties that would send them to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.

The leading pair were joined by Zhou Guanyu along with four other riders - so far - when the Alfa driver, impressing on Saturday, elected to take a new gearbox.

With Spa being a circuit that lends itself to overtaking more easily compared to other races on the horizon, teams decided to take new parts here and hope to make up places during the race.

Verstappen courted censure as stewards noted he failed to slow sufficiently under yellow flags, while Leclerc brought out a red flag as he spun into a gravel trap, but assured his team that he did not think his car was damaged.

Mercedes’ top performer was George Russell was six, with Lewis Hamilton out of the top 10, with Leclerc seventh.

