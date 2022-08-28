Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa after starting the race in 14th.

A grid penalty saw the current world champion well down the pack but he had shown in Saturday’s qualifying that he was the quickest car of the day.

The Dutchman swept past those ahead of him in short order as he moved into first place with teammate Sergio Perez in behind.

Carlos Sainz began the race in pole but dropped down to third, with Ferrari colleague Charles Leclerc fifth and George Russell fourth.

Lewis Hamilton began in fourth but a first-lap collision with Fernando Alonso forced his retirement.

