Lewis Hamilton says he won’t speak to Fernando Alonso about their first lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix following the Spaniard’s rant on the radio.

Alonso was livid on the team radio and said: “What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside.

“We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first."

Asked by Autosport whether he would discuss the incident with Alonso, Hamilton responded: "No. I would have until I heard what he said.

"I don't really have a response to it. I know how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it's nice to know how he feels about me.

"It's better that it's out in the open how he feels, and like I said, it wasn't intentional, and I take responsibility for it. That's what adults do."

Hamilton’s retirement at Spa ended his streak of five consecutive podiums on a frustrating weekend for Mercedes.

After George Russell took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix prior to the summer break, the Silver Arrows were expected to be closer to Red Bull, who dominated the race with a one-two as championship leader Max Verstappen won from 14th on the grid

The Lap 1 collision was Hamilton’s first DNF of the season, and he was eager to move his focus onto this weekend’s race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

"It was definitely my fault today," Hamilton added.

"It's unfortunate. I mean, it's motor racing. I gave it everything I tried to overtake on the outside into Turn 5.

"I just didn't leave quite enough space and I paid the price for it. So it wasn't intentional. It just happened."

