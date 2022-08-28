Lewis Hamilton retired in the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix after a collision with Fernando Alonso.

Former McLaren team-mates Alonso and Hamilton moved into second and third respectively after Red Bull’s Sergio Perez fell back at the start.

The Mercedes driver attacked the Spaniard down the outside and looked to have won the position, only for him to move across the Alpine and drive over his front left tyre.

That saw Hamilton fly into the air and land heavily off the track and while he initially continued to stay in the front positions, he started to drop back swiftly.

He was asked by his team to come into the pits and he had to pull out of the race.

Alonso complained to his team that: "this guy only knows how to drive and start in first."

Stewards announced they would investigate the collision but both drivers avoided censure.

Later in the first race Alfa Romeo rider Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s team-mate last year, also had to retire.

Max Verstappen moved up to sixth position with just five laps gone.

