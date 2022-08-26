Max Verstappen is aiming to attack at the Belgian Grand Prix despite his grid penalty for Sunday's race.

The world champion is one of six drivers, including championship rival Charles Leclerc, who took a grid penalty immediately after the summer break in order to overhaul parts.

That means he will start towards the back of the grid, with the Dutchman expected to scrap over 15th with Leclerc in qualifying, but the Red Bull driver said little changed in how Red Bull approached the two practice sessions on Friday. Verstappen was quickest in FP2.

"Not so much really changed, we just looked at how we could set up the car in the best possible way and as soon as we went out the car was working pretty well," he told Sky Sports.

"There are always little things where you want to fine tune and balance. But out of the first run I was happy with the car.

"From the laps we did, the car was working well and that’s positive. Of course I would have liked to run a little bit more including everyone else but so far it's been a good start."

Asked if he would look to make up ground in potentially wet conditions, he said: "That’s what we’ll try, we have to.

"When it starts to run like this, you don’t push it anymore, so we don’t have a good idea. But normally we should have dry conditions."

