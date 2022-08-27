Max Verstappen believes he has a chance of securing a podium place at the Belgian Grand Prix despite his grid penalty.

The current world champion is set to start in 15th place after being one of seven drivers due to start at the back of the grid after taking new parts.

Consensus in the paddock is that the Spa circuit lends itself to overtaking so there is more scope to progress during Sunday’s race than in the events yet to come this season.

Pole position went to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz as Verstappen dropped back, but team-mate Sergio Perez was in second.

The Mexican is optimistic for his chances in the race.

"P2 is not the worst place to be around here and I think if I am able to get a good run at Carlos, it will be different and I will be on the other side of the row,” Perez told Sky Sports.

"I am looking forward to tomorrow and I think there will be a great race ahead of us.

"It will be very important to get a good start and do our own race and I think that will be the key for tomorrow."

Verstappen was full of enthusiasm despite his setback.

"It was an amazing qualifying but the whole weekend we have been really on it,” he said. "The car has been working really well and we have basically been trying to fine tune it and it all came together in qualifying.

"Of course, I had to be careful with the amount of tyres I was using.

"But I was very happy with my lap, it is an amazing track with amazing fans and I hope they had a good day.

"With a car like this it would be a shame to not be on the podium."

