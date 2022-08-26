Lewis Hamilton has once again rebuffed talk of retirement by declaring his "deep love" for Formula 1.

The 37-year-old already has a glittering palmares from his 15-year career in the sport, winning seven drivers titles, holding the most race wins (103) as well as the most poles (also 103).

Ad

Having achieved so much - alongside the controversial way the 2021 season ended for Hamilton when he lost the title on the last lap to Max Verstappen - led to many surmising that the Briton would soon decide to make his exit from Formula 1.

Formula 1 Hamilton ahead of 300th Grand Prix: Alonso was my toughest opponent 12/08/2022 AT 09:56

However throughout 2022 he has regularly spoken of his desire to keep going in the face of his setbacks, and on the eve of the Belgian GP in Spa he once again affirmed his position in an improving Mercedes team.

"There's still plenty to achieve here, personally," Hamilton said. "Maybe not that many records, but still a lot of ground to cover with the team.

"I am still deeply in love with the sport. And I particularly like the direction and the things that we're doing within it. But of course there's lots more outside that's continuing to grow as well.

"So it's an exciting time.

"We have been improving. We have had this consistency in recent races and great progress the team is making.

"The car is becoming more of a racing car - which is not particularly what it was at the beginning of the year - more like a normal racing car in terms of its characteristics, and the last race was the best showing we've had so far and that was a huge boost that we can close the gap.

"It will naturally continue to be tough. The other guys are doing an amazing job but I do believe we can close the gap."

Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes, fellow Brit George Russell, is similarly bullish about what the Brackley-based team can achieve in the remainder of the campaign.

Russell said: "We are in a position now where we can probably fight for second in both championships.

"Obviously we go in with the fighting spirit and we want to win every race and the championship but being realistic Red Bull and Max are doing an exceptional job and they are a long way ahead of everyone else.

"But I guess we want to be the highest points scoring team in the second half of the season. That has to be our target.

"Second in both championships is not far away. The learning we will do in the second half of the season will give us confidence for next year as well."

Formula 1 'My worst fears came alive' - Hamilton reflects on 'disbelief' at 2021 finale 08/08/2022 AT 14:56