Carlos Sainz bemoaned Ferrari’s underwhelming performance at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard started the grid on pole after Max Verstappen was demoted to 14th due to a grid penalty, but he could not resist the Dutchman’s comeback victory.

Second place was held by the other Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, leaving Sainz on the final podium place.

Charles Leclerc ended up in sixth after battling back from his own grid penalty, but Sainz was largely unimpressed.

"Unfortunately, it was harder than expected," Sainz admitted to Sky Sports.

"We got a good start and a good restart after the safety car, but the pace was not there.

"We had a lot of overheating on the tyres, we were sliding around a lot and for some reason our package wasn't quite there this weekend.

"But, in the end, we finished on the podium and we will take it."

