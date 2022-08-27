Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - who will start the Belgian Grand Prix on pole - admitted Red Bull have the quickest car for Sunday’s race at Spa.

Sainz was second quickest in qualifying but as Max Verstappen took new parts, he was one of seven drivers to be given a grid penalty.

Ad

That means Sainz takes pole and Sergio Perez is in second, with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth respectively.

Belgian Grand Prix Perez quickest at Belgian GP FP3 as Hamilton struggles for Mercedes 4 HOURS AGO

A mix-up with tyres in Q3 summed up a disappointing Saturday for Leclerc and Sainz, and the Monegasque hoped their mistakes left them room for improvement.

“There is some potential because we didn't prepare qualifying as much as we normally do, but when you see the gap to Max it's a bit worrying,” he told Sky Sports.

"They are extremely quick and that has been the case since the beginning of the weekend and we can't quite explain why. We need to work.

"We'll try our best tomorrow, but they seem to have found something this weekend.

"They are way too fast - there is nothing we could have done."

Sainz agreed, saying that he was concerned at Red Bull’s superior pace.

He admitted: "I'm happy to be starting on pole, obviously not so happy to see the gap to Max this weekend and the gap Red Bull have on us.

"We need to keep digging to see why Red Bull are so fast around this track...but to start from pole is good and we will try to win tomorrow.

"I think our race pace is better than our qualifying pace, but there is still something to find."

Belgian Grand Prix Verstappen quickest in FP2 at Belgian GP YESTERDAY AT 16:12