Formula 1 stewards have rejected Mercedes’ appeal over the ruling on the incident involving title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The incident came during lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo last weekend where Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen, with the Dutchman running wide and eventually forcing both cars off the track.

Ad

The move was officially deemed a racing incident, even though many speculated that Verstappen should have been penalised.

São Paulo Grand Prix ‘It is always sweeter when you face adversity’ – Hamilton on ‘most beautiful’ win 15/11/2021 AT 07:18

Mercedes lodged an appeal claiming to have onboard footage that shows it was a dangerous move, but Verstappen said, "I don't expect [any punishment] to happen because I thought it was hard and fair racing."

He has been proven to be correct with the official ruling rejecting the Mercedes appeal, leaving the matter closed ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix this coming weekend.

After Hamilton’s win in Brazil he is now just 14 points with just three races of the 2021 season remaining.

After Qatar the circuit goes to Saudi Arabia and finally Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.

São Paulo Grand Prix Hamilton fined for undoing safety belt following Brazilian Grand Prix victory 14/11/2021 AT 21:11