Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are under investigation after Hamilton stormed to pole position for the 'sprint' qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton's car has been referred for an alleged technical infringement on its rear wing while title rival Verstappen is under the microscope for an alleged breach of the FIA's International Sporting Code concerning rules on working on the car after qualifying.

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who already has a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Grand Prix, was in scintillating form and finished 0.438 seconds quicker than Verstappen.

But he faces starting at the back of the sprint grid should his car be found non-compliant. When Hamilton's car was checked, it was found that his rear wing did not comply with the rules - the gap between two elements of the wing when the DRS overtaking aid was deployed was measured to be larger than the maximum permitted distance of 85mm.

A decision is expected on Saturday morning as the FIA made clear that they were "awaiting further evidence that will not be available until the morning".

Verstappen and a team representative have also been summoned to a meeting after footage appeared on social media showing Verstappen appearing to checking the rear wings of his Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes with his hands.

Article 2.5.1 of the sporting code states that "no operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed".

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 19 points with a total 107 points available across the remaining four races.

The Brazilian Grand Prix suits Hamilton's Mercedes but the highest he can start on the grid on Sunday is sixth, should he win the sprint qualifying event,

But despite the penalty, Hamilton remained optimistic ahead of the race.

He said: "It was a very good qualifying session. I am super happy with it. We have the penalty but we give it everything we've got."

