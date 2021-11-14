Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was left shocked when Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday night's qualifying session for a DRS wing infringement on his Mercedes.

It meant Hamilton had to start at the back of the Sprint grid on Saturday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, when he remarkably managed to get himself up from 20th into fifth in the pulsating 24-lap race

Ad

The seven-time world champion will now line up 10th on the grid on Sunday and Wolff says he "could not believe" the outcome of the investigation from the stewards.

São Paulo Grand Prix F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix LIVE - Can Hamilton recover to win? 3 HOURS AGO

"Until late this afternoon we believed it was okay because the wing was damaged," he told reporters after Saturday's dramatic Sprint race.

"One side was okay, the middle was okay, the right side was not okay. That means we actually had a performance disadvantage and we thought that consideration of all these aspects, the FIA would say there was damage and therefore we weren't in breach of the regulations. They also said there was nothing that happened with intent from our side.

Then we were reading 'disqualified' which, honestly, I couldn't believe. I thought [sporting director] Ron Meadows was joking when I saw the WhatsApp.

"Strange things happen but you have to take it on the chin and that last 60 minutes of motor racing from Valtteri and Lewis brought all the enjoyment back with the frustrations that happened before."

‘Never give up, keep pushing’ – Hamilton after qualifying drama

The Mercedes chief said "**** them all" as he congratulated Hamilton on the team radio for jumping up 15 places. Wolff insists his comment was not directly aimed at the stewards.

"I didn't mean it towards any of the regulations," he said. "It's generally a mindset that we have.

"Yesterday the car was being tested and today, two hours before the race, we got the information that we were disqualified and that is in a way sad because there are procedures in Formula 1, there is a certain modus operandi and a protocol we have to follow.

"We failed consecutive tests by the tiniest margins and in the past that would have meant, fix it. We saw that with the Red Bull rear wing last weekend. The wing was simply damaged through the qualifying session.

"To be fair enough, the stewards did the job, we failed that one test and their argument needs to be respected.

"This is why we also decided not to appeal, for philosophical reasons. If the stewards decide you have to take it on the chin, and it goes both ways."

São Paulo Grand Prix Hamilton disqualified from Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as Verstappen receives fine YESTERDAY AT 12:01