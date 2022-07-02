Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was shocked to secure pole position at the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit on Saturday afternoon.

Sainz was fastest at the second practice session on Friday but in the third runout, Red Bull finally looked dominant.

Current champion Max Verstappen was second when it came to the decisive session but the experienced Spaniard was quickest in the rain.

Speaking after qualifying, Sainz said: "It was a good lap. I was struggling a lot with the standing water on the intermediates, there was a lot more standing water on the racing line and it was very easy to catch snaps and lose the lap.

"In the end I put together a lap that I didn’t think was anything special, but I just put it on the board and saw how it is, and it was pole position, which came as a bit of a surprise."

Team-mate Charles Leclerc is third after spinning towards the end, but pleased for Sainz.

"I am (disappointed) but happy for Carlos, he did a great job today,” he began. “I spun on that last lap, I knew it was the lap where I had to put everything together and I didn’t as a driver, so I didn’t deserve to be on pole.

"P3 is still a good position to start in for tomorrow’s race and hopefully we can put everything together and come back."

