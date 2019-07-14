The Finn qualified on pole and looked to be in control of the race until Antonio Giovinazzi’s retirement on lap 20 prompted a spell behind the safety car, allowing Hamilton to pit and come out ahead of his teammate.

Charles Leclerc finished on the podium yet again while a collision between Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel saw the latter handed a 10-second time penalty by the race stewards. This was another classic at Silverstone just days after the future of the British Grand Prix was secured.

Hamilton’s win sees him surpass Britain’s double world champion Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost as the driver with the most British Grand Prix victories, also taking him 31 points clear at the top of the driver standings.

DRIVER OF THE DAY - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

The 21-year-old is in excellent form right now, finishing on the podium in each of his last three races. Leclerc’s race could have finished very differently after the timing of the safety car left his strategy blown to pieces. However, he came through a scrap with Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly to finish third. This was, in his own words, the race he has enjoyed the most in F1.

Lewis Hamilton crowd-surfsGetty Images

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

5/52 - HAMILTON INTO P1! NO! P2 AGAIN! What drama! Hamilton takes the lead ahead of Bottas sparking celebrations from the home crowd, but then Bottas regains the lead from his teammate with the cut back! Wow!

21/52 - Giovinazzi out! The full safety car has been deployed after the Alfa Romeo runs off into the gravel. Hamilton is taking this chance to dive into the pits. This is a gamble that might just pay off!

39/52 - COLLISION! Wow! A real clash between Verstappen and Vettel! Verstappen overtook the Ferrari but then Vettel drove right into the back of the Red Bull and they spin off the track!

44/52 - Time penalty! As expected, Vettel has been handed a punishment by the race stewards. He has been given a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Verstappen.

52/52 - HAMILTON WINS THE BRITISH GP! It's another race win for Hamilton at Silverstone! The Brit wins his sixth British Grand Prix with a fastest lap on the last lap! What a way to do it! Bottas finishes second, Leclerc on the podium for the fourth straight race.

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

Lando Norris complained over the team radio that he had been screwed over by the strategy. The McLaren driver wasn’t the only one whose race was affected by the safety car. Norris should speak to Bottas to hear some real frustration.

BEST OVERTAKE

Leclerc and Verstappen was the duel of the day with the Ferrari and the Red Bull wheel-to-wheel on more than one occasion over the first half of the race. But it was Leclerc’s passing of Gasly on lap 37 that was the overtake of the day, going around the Red Bull and controlling it masterfully all the way.