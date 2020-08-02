Lewis Hamilton's dramatic F1 British Grand Prix win as it happened

he cars of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP in parc ferme after qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 01,

Lap-by-lap coverage from the British Grand Prix, with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on pole at Silverstone track.

HAMILTON WINS THE BRITISH GP!

Incredible drama! Wow! That was a slow burn of a race, but my goodness, it came to life in the last two laps! Hamilton claims the win with barely a tyre on his wheel! Verstappen finished scond. Leclerc in P3. Ricciardo finished fourth and Norris in fifth. Could Verstappen have won that had he not pitted in an effort to get the fastest lap?!

1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Leclerc 4) Ricciardo 5) Norris 6) Ocon 7) Gasly 8) Albon 9) Stroll 10) Vettel 11) Bottas 12) Russell 13) Sainz 14) Giovinazzi 15) Latifi 16) Grosjean 17) Raikkonen DNFs - Kvyat, Magnussen, Hulkenberg

52/52

WHAT IS GOING ON?! We're into the final lap, but Hamilton has a puncture! HE IS DRIVING WITHOUT A FRONT LEFT TYRE! WHAT IS GOING ON?! Sainz has no tyres! I have no idea where anyone is, but about four different teams and drivers are having SERIOUS tyre problem!

51/52

Verstappen is up into P2 and it's all gone wrong for Bottas. The Finn will be gutted about that. In other news, Albon is up into P9 and Sainz has tyre problems as well and Norris has passed him! His tyre is completely gone! He's trying to get to the pits but struggling! DRAMA!

50/52

Disaster for Bottas! Drama in the final two laps! Bottas has gone wide and looks to have picked up a puncture! That has allowed Verstappen to pass the Finn and now Mercedes will be concerned with Hamilton's tyres as well! This race still has some drama to provide us with! Bottas is into the pits! He has some damage.

47/52

Norris is getting a bit concerned about the Renault of Ricciardo behind him. The Australian has DRS and Norris has a job on his hands to see this out and claim a top six finish. Sainz isn't doing him any favours by backing his teammate into Ricciardo.

45/52

Not. A. Great. Deal. Happening. At. The. Moment.

Hamilton on course for another win. Image credit: Getty Images

42/52

"The vibration is getting worse," says Bottas over the Mercedes team radio. Could that give Verstappen some encouragement? Is it possible that the Mercedes' tyres are starting to blister? This could give the Red Bull a chance to at least close the gap on second place!

40/52

Stroll: "I have nothing left." Racing Point engineer: "You've got loads left, use the energy button."

38/52

Grosjean at it again! The Haas has already been shown a black and white flag and now he seems to have changed track position as Ricciardo was passing him. "Yup, that was a bit sketchy," says the Australian.

35/52

"Did you drink? Did you remember to drink?" Verstappen enquires with his team on the pit wall. This race is clearly boring the Dutch driver who can't see the Mercedes ahead of him nor Leclerc behind him. "Thank you," says his engineer.

34/52

It must be said that this hasn't been the most thrilling of races so far. It feels like each of the top four are in their own race. Hamilton is clean ahead in first position, with Bottas, Verstappen and Leclerc all comfortable in their current position as well.

31/51

Penalty points! Albon has been handed two penalty points for the Magnussen incident on the second lap. Stewards say "passes at T18 are unusual and difficult to execute. It appeared that [Albon] attempted to back out of the pass at the last second."

Hamilton still leading with Bottas in P2. Image credit: Getty Images

30/52

There's an interesting battle for eighth between Ricciardo, Stroll and Ocon. There is actually a bit of a train behind this trio and that has allowed Albon to close up the difference on the rest of the pack. He might still have a slim chance of points.

27/52

Black and white flag! Grosjean has been given a warning by the stewards for his ducking and diving as Sainz tried to pass him a few laps ago. They saw it as unsportsmanlike conduct and has been given a slap on the wrist.

25/52

Norris up into P6! The two McLarens have picked their moment well and while Norris' passing of Grosjean wasn't quite as clean as his teammate's, but he's up into sixth place nonetheless.

23/52

Sainz past Grosjean! The McLaren is up into fifth place and the gamble that the Haas took by keeping Grosjean out is starting to wane. Norris will have a look at him next.

22/52

Time for a top 10 update... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Leclerc 5) Grosjean 6) Sainz 7) Norris 8) Ricciardo 9) Stroll 10) Ocon

20/52

Time penalty! Albon will serve a five-second time penalty for his role in the collision that saw Magnussen's race come to an end. This season is going from bad to worse for the young Red Bull driver.

19/52

We are racing again! The safety car is in, which Hamilton will be pleased about after his complaints, and we have an excellent duel between Norris and Ricciardo. The McLaren gets past his future teammate and is now having a real go at his current teammate!

17/52

"The safety car needs to speed up. It's too slow for us," Hamilton complains over the Mercedes team radio. He's concerned about the heat in his tyres.

15/52

Under the safety car for the second time this afternoon at Silverstone. They are still recovering Kvyat's car from the grass.

13/52 - Big crash!

Wow! That's a big one at Maggots! Kvyat has gone into the barriers and his car is in a bad way. Let's hope he's okay. That was a big collision. The rest of the drivers are taking this opportunity to shift on to new tyres in this pit window. Kvyat now looks to be out of his car and is walking. That is good news. His car is in a bad way.

10/52

Both Ferraris are struggling for race pace at the moment. It was the same in practice on Friday. There must be a lot of chin scratching going on in the Ferrari garage right now. It's been a very strange season for them. Leclerc still running in P4.

8/52

Investigation! The stewards are looking at the incident between Albon and Magnussen in Lap 2. Who was at fault? The gap appeared to be there for the Haas, but by the time Magnussen got into position to pass Albon it was gone.

7/52

Albon into the pits! Have Red Bull detected some damage on Albon's car? Whatever the reason, he's into the pits. There's a suggestion that he was finding some vibrations into the corners. We'll keep an eye on this one. The young Thai driver has had some bad luck this season.

6/52

Safety car is in and we are racing again at Silverstone!

Hamilton in P1 Image credit: Getty Images

5/52

Still under safety car! It looks like the safety car will be on the track for another two laps, so let's recap the top 10 after the first five laps... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Leclerc 5) Sainz 6) Ricciardo 7) Norris 8) Stroll 9) Ocon 10) Vettel

2/52

Magnussen out! The Haas was going around the outside of Albion, with the Red Bull taking a whack. It's Magnussen who has ended up in the gravel and that will be the end of the race for him.

1/52 - LIGHTS OUT!

Bottas got a good start, with Hamilton only just holding on to P1 around the first two corners. Leclerc has also made a good start, although it doesn't look like there has been much movement in terms of positions so far.

14:10 - Formation lap!

The drivers (only 19 of them after Hulkenberg's withdrawal) are off from the grid. Just moments away from the start of the race. Anticipation building.

14:05 - Hulkenberg out!

So disappointing for Hulkenberg. Having rushed to Silverstone from Germany in the space of just 24 hours, Racing Point have had issues with Hulkenberg's car and he won't be racing today.

14:00 - Race against time!

After all the drama of being drafted in at the last momet, there's a real chance that Hulkenberg doesn't make this race! The Race Point mechanics are working like crazy on his car, but they don't seem to be having much joy.

13:55 - National anthem time!

The drivers are out on the track for the national anthem with some of the drivers taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement beforehand. There was also a video including all drivers condemning racism that F1 has put together to try and move on the discussion. It still seems like a mixed message to me.

13:50 - Hulkenberg issue!

There was some drama around Racing Point earlier in the week when Sergio Perez tested positive for Covid-19. This saw Nico Hulkenberg drafted in for this race, but he now seems to have an issue. He's out of the car in the Racing Point garage and will start from the pit if they can get him started.

13:45 - Full grid!

1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Leclerc 5) Norris 6) Stroll 7) Sainz 8) Ricciardo 9) Ocon 10) Vettel 11) Gasly 12) Albon 13) Hulkenberg 14) Magnussen 15) Giovinazzi 16) Raikkonen 17) Grosjean 18) Latifi 19) Kvyat 20) Russell

13:40 - British GP!

It's the British Grand Prix, although not as we know it! The Formula 1 circuit rolls into Silverstone, but there will be no fans at the famous old circuit. That, of course, has become the norm in this abridged 2020 season with the roadshow already stopping for two races in Austria and then one in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton is on pole with Valtteri Bottas securing the front row for Mercedes. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc make up P3 and P4 respectively, but perhaps the best performance of Saturday qualifying came from Lando Norris who starts from P5!

