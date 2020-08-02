British Grand Prix LIVE

he cars of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP in parc ferme after qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 01,

Follow LIVE lap-by-lap coverage from the British Grand Prix, with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on pole at Silverstone track.

Under the safety car for the second time this afternoon at Silverstone. They are still recovering Kvyat's car from the grass.

13/52 - Big crash!

Wow! That's a big one at Maggots! Kvyat has gone into the barriers and his car is in a bad way. Let's hope he's okay. That was a big collision. The rest of the drivers are taking this opportunity to shift on to new tyres in this pit window. Kvyat now looks to be out of his car and is walking. That is good news. His car is in a bad way.

Both Ferraris are struggling for race pace at the moment. It was the same in practice on Friday. There must be a lot of chin scratching going on in the Ferrari garage right now. It's been a very strange season for them. Leclerc still running in P4.

Investigation! The stewards are looking at the incident between Albon and Magnussen in Lap 2. Who was at fault? The gap appeared to be there for the Haas, but by the time Magnussen got into position to pass Albon it was gone.

Albon into the pits! Have Red Bull detected some damage on Albon's car? Whatever the reason, he's into the pits. There's a suggestion that he was finding some vibrations into the corners. We'll keep an eye on this one. The young Thai driver has had some bad luck this season.

Safety car is in and we are racing again at Silverstone!

Still under safety car! It looks like the safety car will be on the track for another two laps, so let's recap the top 10 after the first five laps... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Leclerc 5) Sainz 6) Ricciardo 7) Norris 8) Stroll 9) Ocon 10) Vettel

Magnussen out! The Haas was going around the outside of Albion, with the Red Bull taking a whack. It's Magnussen who has ended up in the gravel and that will be the end of the race for him.

1/52 - LIGHTS OUT!

Bottas got a good start, with Hamilton only just holding on to P1 around the first two corners. Leclerc has also made a good start, although it doesn't look like there has been much movement in terms of positions so far.

14:10 - Formation lap!

The drivers (only 19 of them after Hulkenberg's withdrawal) are off from the grid. Just moments away from the start of the race. Anticipation building.

14:05 - Hulkenberg out!

So disappointing for Hulkenberg. Having rushed to Silverstone from Germany in the space of just 24 hours, Racing Point have had issues with Hulkenberg's car and he won't be racing today.

14:00 - Race against time!

After all the drama of being drafted in at the last momet, there's a real chance that Hulkenberg doesn't make this race! The Race Point mechanics are working like crazy on his car, but they don't seem to be having much joy.

13:55 - National anthem time!

The drivers are out on the track for the national anthem with some of the drivers taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement beforehand. There was also a video including all drivers condemning racism that F1 has put together to try and move on the discussion. It still seems like a mixed message to me.

13:50 - Hulkenberg issue!

There was some drama around Racing Point earlier in the week when Sergio Perez tested positive for Covid-19. This saw Nico Hulkenberg drafted in for this race, but he now seems to have an issue. He's out of the car in the Racing Point garage and will start from the pit if they can get him started.

13:45 - Full grid!

1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Leclerc 5) Norris 6) Stroll 7) Sainz 8) Ricciardo 9) Ocon 10) Vettel 11) Gasly 12) Albon 13) Hulkenberg 14) Magnussen 15) Giovinazzi 16) Raikkonen 17) Grosjean 18) Latifi 19) Kvyat 20) Russell

13:40 - British GP!

It's the British Grand Prix, although not as we know it! The Formula 1 circuit rolls into Silverstone, but there will be no fans at the famous old circuit. That, of course, has become the norm in this abridged 2020 season with the roadshow already stopping for two races in Austria and then one in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton is on pole with Valtteri Bottas securing the front row for Mercedes. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc make up P3 and P4 respectively, but perhaps the best performance of Saturday qualifying came from Lando Norris who starts from P5!

