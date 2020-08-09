Lewis Hamilton admits he was 'shocked' by Mercedes' struggles in the heat at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he was shocked at how poorly Mercedes were able to cope with the hot conditions and softer tyres at Silverstone on Sunday at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas started the race on the medium compound tyres, which were a step softer than the tyres used for last weekend's British Grand Prix which climaxed with issues for both drivers.

Wary of not wanting the same problems again this time, both men went for early stops on Sunday, Hamilton switching to hard tyres on lap 14 which was one later than Bottas.

However Red Bull's Max Verstappen was able to start the race on the hard tyre and stayed out until lap 26, by which time Hamilton and Bottas were already struggling with renewed blistering.

“That was such a difficult race,” Hamilton told the media after the end of the race. “I love a challenge but that was just an unexpected challenge.

"Last race we were struggling with understeer, front tyres blistering and running out. And this weekend was the complete opposite."

He said that this time it was the left rear tyre that had been the main problem. "There was nothing I could do. I tried to go slow through the corners to save it but it just wouldn’t work.

“It was a real shock," he said, adding that it was the reason why he hadn't been able to keep in touch with Verstappen or Bottas and had to settle for playing the long game instead.

"I couldn’t attack Valtteri as he was pulling away but I was really grateful in the second stint that I was able to extend [my second stint].

That second stint, I was managing like you couldn’t believe. I was managing to the best of my ability but it just didn’t make a single difference to that blistering.

“I was thinking should I stay out," he added. "But I knew I couldn’t have matched Max’s times at the end, so he probably would have caught me.

"And the tyre might have blown out. If the rear goes then it’s a crash into the wall, so it was good decision by the team [to make a second pit stop on lap 41].

“At the end I was just driving with half a tyre basically. If you look in the mirrors, one half was bald and the other side was okay, so it held together," he said. "But of course I was nervous it was going to explode.”

Hamilton admitted that he was in the dark as to the reason for Mercedes' sudden tyre woes in recent races which have been particularly prominent in hot weather conditions.

“Not that I know of at the moment," he said when asked if he knew the underlying cause. "But I’m sure the team will be working as hard as they can, because we’ve not had that before.

“I would imagine most likely is obviously Pirelli were struggling with tyre failures last week," he continued. "They just put the pressures up and up and up and up."

