Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton claimed his seventh British Grand Prix victory in dramatic fashion, crossing the line on three wheels after a puncture in the final lap.

The six-time world champion looked to be on course for a routine victory having led from the start, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas set to finish second, but late tyre trouble saw Hamilton only just hold Max Verstappen at bay, while the Finn finished out of the points after going wide.

Hamilton’s victory sees him extend his lead at the top of the drivers championship lead, but the outcome could have been very different had Red Bull not pitted the Dutchman to go for the fastest lap.

British Grand Prix British Grand Prix LIVE 3 HOURS AGO

Charles Leclerc also made the podium, while Daniel Ricciardo claimed fourth place and Land Norris fifth after Carlos Sainz also suffered tyre problems, making a late dash to the pits on three wheels.

More to follow…

British Grand Prix Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus on eve of British Grand Prix practice 30/07/2020 AT 19:17