Sergio Perez isolating after inconclusive Covid-19 test

Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez was self-isolating on Thursday after an inconclusive test for Covid-19, the FIA said ahead of the British Grand Prix.

A spokesman for the Silverstone-based Racing Point team said Perez, who was not at the circuit, had not been back to Mexico since he last raced in Hungary on July 19.

F1 drivers and team personnel are only allowed in the paddock once they have returned a negative test, with the sport's testing regime having returned just two positive results so far. Neither is said to have been related to drivers.

Perez has already undergone a second test and is now awaiting the results.

Perez currently sits sixth in the F1 drivers' championship, having finished sixth, sixth and seventh in his three races so far.

After two races in Austria and one in Hungary, the next two engagements for the F1 calendar are both at Silverstone.

