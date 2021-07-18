1/52 - LIGHTS OUT!

Hamilton on Verstappen! Big impact! Hamilton and Verstappen stick with each other through the first few corners of the opening lap and there's contact between the two! Verstappen is into the tyre wall at high speed! That's a massive crash!

14:00 - Formation lap

All 19 cars on the grid are starting on the medium compound tyres. Meanwhile, Perez, who will start from the pit lane, is on the hards. Formation lap is under way!

13:55 - Not long to go!

We are just five minutes away from the formation lap. There's a great deal of anticipation ahead of this British Grand Prix. What sort of race should we expect?

13:50 - Silverstone conditions

It's a very warm afternoon at the home of motorsport! Could that be of benefit to Mercedes who have been able to find better race pace in the warmer conditions at Silverstone?

Hamilton hasn't taken the chequered flag in FIVE races! Mercedes need a good showing this afternoon to prove 2021 isn't going to be a Red Bull procession!

13:45 - Grid walk!

Plenty of celebrities including Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas and Emma Raducanu on the grid for this afternoon's race. Nature is healing!

13:40 - Title duel

Hamilton was fired up on Friday after taking P1 in standard qualifying. You get the sense he feels he needs to win here to keep alive his chances of winning the world championship against an inspired driver in Verstappen.

The upgrades Mercedes have made for this weekend have worked to a certain extent. They have a car that is at least competitive with the Red Bulls today!

13:35 - Fans are back!

As already mentioned, there are 140,000 fans at Silverstone for this afternoon's race! What a sight it is to see the stands at the home of motorsport full again!

What sort of impact will they make on the race itself? They were roaring on Hamilton as he tried to take on Verstappen in the Sprint on Saturday. Lando Norris and George Russell will also get their support!

13:30 - British Grand Prix Sunday!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the British Grand Prix! There's 140,000 motorsport fans at Silverstone for the first time in two years! Hopefully we'll get a race to match the spectacle!

Yesterday saw the first ever Sprint race in F1 history with Max Verstappen snatching pole from Lewis Hamilton after the seven-times world champion claimed P1 in Friday qualifying.

Grid - 1) Verstappen 2) Hamilton 3) Bottas 4) Leclerc 5) Norris 6) Ricciardo 7) Alonso 8) Vettel 9) Ocon 10) Sainz 11) Gasly 12) Russell 13) Raikkonen 14) Stroll 15) Giovinazzi 16) Tsunoda 17) Latifi 18) Schumacher 19) Mazepin 20) Perez

