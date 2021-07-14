McLaren chief Zak Brown has hit out at Wembley organisers after his driver Lando Norris was mugged after the Euro 2020 final.

Brown said he had spoken to a shaken Norris and the McLaren boss was clearly not impressed with the safety precautions in place at Wembley.

"Spoke with him about it a lot," Brown told Sky Sports

"I've been mugged three times actually, in Los Angeles when I was younger, so I shared my story.

“It's easy to feel responsible when you're the victim, if that makes sense, you've got a nice watch on. The reality is he did everything he was supposed to do.

"Got some bad people in the world. That was not a well-executed event, I went, and that just wasn't acceptable behaviour.

"So that's going to need to be fixed because you shouldn't ever feel in danger going to a big sporting event, you'd never see that in Formula 1.

"But he's OK. A bit traumatised as you'd expect, he's explained it to me, it wasn't a very nice experience, but he's healthy and he'll be fine."

Fan disturbances during the final have led to further UEFA disciplinary action and police have made over 50 arrests since ticketless supporters tried to barge through barriers into the stadium.

Norris wrote on Instagram about the mugging and promised fans he would be ready to compete this weekend at his home grand prix.

"Thanks for all the messages everyone," Norris wrote. "Really means a lot to see so many messages of kindness and love from you all.

"Thought I'd let you know that I'm doing well and trying to make sure I'm ready and in the right zone for this weekend to perform at my best.

"Love you all and can't wait to see so many of you back at the track this weekend."

