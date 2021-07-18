Lewis Hamilton has come under fire from Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull driver branding the world champion “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike” for his celebrations following victory at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a thrilling first lap at Silverstone, with the Red Bull man sent spinning into the tyre barriers after a collision with his title rival.

Hamilton celebrated wildly, and defended the manoeuvre which resulted in Verstappen losing a wheel, spinning off the track and being taken to hospital.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was scathing in his assessment of Hamilton’s manoeuvre, and Verstappen has provided an update after being given the all clear following a hospital assessment.

“First of all: I am glad I’m ok,” Verstappen wrote on Instagram . “It was quite an impact at 51G but feeling better.

“Obviously very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us in any way and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.”

Hamilton's post-race celebrations were best described as exuberant, and Verstappen has taken issue with the world champion’s actions.

“Watching the celebrations after the race while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on,” Verstappen said.

The F1 season resumes with the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, with Verstappen holding an eight-point lead over Hamilton at the top of the drivers' standings.

