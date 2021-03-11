Silverstone will be one of the hosts of F1’s trials of a new sprint race this season, but it will not replace the traditional British Grand Prix.

Formula 1’s new chief executive Stefano Domenicali says the exact format is yet to be confirmed, but the shortened event, which would last around half an hour, would be held on the Saturday with qualifying shifting to Friday.

Drivers will compete for extra points, although it is not confirmed if that will be for a separate league table or contribute to the regular drivers' championship. More details are due to be discussed by the sport’s officials in Bahrain today.

“We are finalising the intricacies of it," Domenicali told the Daily Mail

"For sure we do not want to take away the prestige of the grand prix itself. That will remain the climax of the weekend.

"We will have the qualifying on Friday and then 'sprint qualifying' on Saturday.

"It will provide some meaningful action the day before the race. It will give fans, media and broadcasters more content.

It will last about half an hour. There will be no podium celebration. That will wait until Sunday.

"But points will be awarded - how many is yet to be decided - towards the world championship and determine the grid for the race itself.

"What I can say is that Silverstone will hold a sprint race."

Meanwhile, the former Ferrari team principal has denied the sport has a problem with racism, after Sir Lewis Hamilton campaigned for equality. As F1’s only black driver, Britain’s seven time world champion has been vocal in his opinion that the sport needs to change.

“I don't perceive that," said Domenicali when asked if there was an issue with racism in Formula 1.

“At least I don't see that from personal experience. In truth, the other way round. Formula One started in certain parts of the world - Europe - but it has moved into other areas and multiculturalism is growing. This growth is a value, an asset.

“Down on a knee, knees up - these things have different meanings depending on where you are in the world. It is important these gestures, which need to be respectful to the sensibilities of everyone, are backed up with actions, with credible context.

“I want to discuss the knee with the drivers. We do not want to be focused on a single gesture. There is a big platform before races but we do not want to maximise it in a political way. We want to highlight values that are important to the world and to Formula One.”

