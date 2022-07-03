Ferrari's Carlos Sainz sealed a sensational first Formula One victory of his career in a thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, on his 150th race start.

Sainz started the race on pole position after a superb lap in wet conditions in qualifying, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc rounding off the top three on the grid. Lewis Hamilton started from 5th.

Ad

British Grand Prix Zhou conscious after horror, multi-car crash at British Grand Prix 2 HOURS AGO

Thankfully, after initial concern about the welfare of Guanyu, his team informed the rest of the paddock that he was concious and out of the car, and that he was being checked over at the on-track medical centre after leaving the circuit on a stratcher.

The crash saw both drivers retire from the race. Further first-lap incidents involving Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda saw the Williams driver also have his afternoon end prematurely. Albon was subsequently taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The incidents resulted in a red flag, which delayed the restart of the race by almost an hour. Eventually, the Grand Prix got back underway with a standing start in grid order.

Sainz led the race the at the end of the first lap after the restart, with Leclerc and Sergio Perez both sustaining front wing damage after contact into turn 4. The Red Bull driver was forced into the pits early on for repairs, but Leclerc's Ferrari was deemed good to continue.

Then, on lap 10, Verstappen made his move on Sainz down the Hangar straight to take the lead of the race, after the Ferrari driver ran off track at Becketts.

The Dutchman’s lead did not last very long as just three laps later, he sustained a puncture, and was forced to dive into the pits for a fresh set of tyres. Sainz retook the lead, with Leclerc not far behind in second place. Red Bull then informed Verstappen that he also had aerodynamic damage to the rear of his car, effectively ruling him out of any chance of a podium finish.

Ferrari then opted to bring Sainz in for a set of hard tyres on lap 21, leaving Leclerc to try and increase the gap further to Lewis Hamilton behind him. Four laps later, Leclerc pitted from the lead to try and offset a potential undercut by the Mercedes driver. The British driver subsequently took the lead of the race, and stayed out on the medium tyres.

Ferrari then opted to swap their drivers on lap 31, with Leclerc complaining on the team radio that he was quicker than his teammate, which he claimed, could cost him track position to Hamilton once the Mercedes driver emerged from his pit stop.

However, when Mercedes opted to box Hamilton on lap 34, a slow stop cost him valuable time, and he emerged three seconds behind Sainz, and in third place.

The pendulum then swung again on lap 39, as a safety car was deployed. Esteban Ocon’s Alpine pulled over to the side of the track with a fuel pump problem. It meant yet another strategy gamble for the teams on the pit wall.

Ferrari brought Sainz in for a set of soft tyres, with Mercedes also doing the same with Hamilton. Oddly, Leclerc was told to stay out on the medium compound, and did not make a ‘free’ pit stop under the safety car.

That meant that we were treated to a nine-lap shootout for the victory once Leclerc got the field going again on Lap 43, but Sainz made it clear to his team on the radio, that he was in the better position to secure the win compared to his team-mate.

The race sprung back into action within the first few corners of the restart, as Sainz took the lead from Leclerc with a pass down the Wellington straight. Sergio Perez, meanwhile, got past Lewis Hamilton and slotted into P3, after the Mercedes driver struggled to get his new soft tyres up to temperature.

The next couple of laps saw some incredible wheel-to-wheel racing as the fight for the podium places continued, with Perez getting past both Hamilton and Leclerc and move up to second place. The lack of grip on Leclerc's worn medium tyres then meant that Hamilton also got past the Ferrari into Stowe corner to claim the third and final podium place.

Sainz pulled away from the rest of the pack and took the chequered flag by 3.7 seconds ahead of Perez to seal his first win in Formula 1, with jubilant celebrations in the Ferrari garage.

It was also a positive day for Haas' Mick Schumacher. Despite being pipped on the line by Max Verstappen for 7th place, the German finished in a respectable 8th to score his first World Championship points.

DRIVER OF THE DAY: SERGIO PEREZ

Carlos Sainz gewinnt in Silverstone zum ersten Mal in seiner Karriere einen Formel-1-Grand-Prix Image credit: Getty Images

There is no doubt here that Sergio Perez merits this award today, especially after what happened to him after the restart of the Grand Prix following the red flag. Front wing damage after a collision with Charles Leclerc looked to all but end his chances of a podium finish. However, the deployment of the safety car really worked in his favour, and the Red Bull man can be satisfied with his afternoon's work after effectively coming from the back of the grid to secure a brilliant second place.

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON AND LOST

LAP 1/52 - We already have a red flag on the first lap! Verstappen takes the lead of the race from Sainz, with Hamilton leapfrogging Leclerc into the first corner. However, there is drama behind, as a car goes upside down into the barrier as a bad crash unfolds - that is Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo! Many other cars were also involved such as George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon. Guanyu was clipped by Russell, and his Alfa flipped. Nasty accident. We are hearing that Guanyu is OK.

LAP 10/52 - VERSTAPPEN TAKES THE LEAD! - There it is! The Ferrari of Sainz makes an error going into the Hangar straight and is goes off track and onto the grass! That gives Verstappen what he was looking for, and the Red Bull driver sails into the lead of this Grand Prix!

LAP 13/52 - DRAMA! - Verstappen has a puncture! He is going really slowly, and Sainz gets past him! He is told to box! He ran wide at Copse and Sainz gets him on the Hangar straight! Luckily, there is not too long there until the end of the lap, and Verstappen dives into the pits. He emerges back out in P6. Sainz now leads, Leclerc is now in P2.

LAP 39/52 - OCON HAS PROBLEMS! SAFETY CAR - Just a couple of laps after getting past Verstappen, Ocon pulls over on the old start/finish straight and stops on the track! Verstappen and Schumacher have got straight past. Safety car deployed! It is a fuel pump issue for the Alpine.

LAP 40/52 - BOTH HAMILTON AND SAINZ PIT! - Hamilton and Sainz have stopped for soft tyres and Leclerc stays out on the hards! The leader of this race may be compromised as a result!

LAP 43/52 - GREEN FLAG! - Sainz takes the lead! He gets past Leclerc and almost runs him off the track on the Wellington straight! Hamilton, meanwhile has struggled to get away, and Perez gets past him! He is into 3rd place! Hamilton is really struggling here!

LAP 46/52 - INCREDIBLE RACING! - Unbelievable! Leclerc leaves the track going into Club, and Hamilton leapfrogs both him and Perez on the start/finish straight! However, Hamilton then goes wide into Village, and Perez and Leclerc both jump him down the Wellington straight! Alonso is now right on the tail of the Mercedes! Meanwhile, this looks like Sainz will secure his first win!

OVERTAKE OF THE DAY

LAP 48/52 - MORE INCREDIBLE RACING! - Hamilton gets past Leclerc into Luffield on the outside as Leclerc goes wide into Brooklands! However, the Ferrari man is back neck-a-neck with the Mercedes into Copse, and regains the place! However, Hamilton has DRS down the Hangar straight, and finally gets back into 3rd into Stowe corner!

British Grand Prix ‘I will be able to hold on’ - Sainz warns Verstappen he’ll have the pace to maintain pole 8 HOURS AGO