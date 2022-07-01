Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session at Silverstone on Friday for the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was looking to build on his second place finish in the previous race at Montreal. His time of 1:28.942s left him at the top of the pack, with his teammate Charles Leclerc down in fifth.

Second quickest in the session, as in the first session, was Lewis Hamilton. His Mercedes team brought a host of changes and during the session the Briton complained again of problems with porpoising, saying his car was, “bouncing a lot through the high speeds,” and later reported something falling off the vehicle.

Hamilton is chasing a record-breaking eighth win at Silverstone, and a 13th podium place would also set a record.

Sainz too reported a similar problem to his team, stating: “I lost a lot through the high speed with the bouncing.”

In the first session at Silverstone, around half the pack failed to record a time as their chance to get out was hampered by wind and strong rain, and a much more clement setting allowed everyone out.

Current champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was able to get more time on the track but again complained about being buffeted, as well as his floor scraping along the ground. He secured the fourth fastest time.

Sparks flew for many drivers who found themselves skidding along the tarmac, but the biggest impact came for McLaren’s Lando Norris as his vehicle collapsed onto the ground in the pits as his tyres were being changed - but that was not enough to put him off his stride as he recorded the third-fastest time of the session.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell improved to eighth, Sergio Perez was a place ahead of him, and the first session’s quickest driver Valtteri Bottas was 12th.

The drivers will return to action on Saturday for the third practice session ahead of qualifying later in the day.

