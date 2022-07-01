Valtteri Bottas was quickest with Lewis Hamilton in second in a rain-hit first session on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

After three consecutive street circuits, the move to Silverstone offered drivers a chance to race on a traditional circuit, with a less constricted feel offered by wider gravel traps and spectators set back further from the action.

Ad

The session was best by showers of rain and gusts of strong wind which stopped drivers from finding their best pace, but with FP2 set to be drier, it gave them a chance to get out and jog their memory on the turns.

British Grand Prix Wolff hails 'strong' Hamilton after 'incomprehensible' comments from Piquet 32 MINUTES AGO

Before the action, Mercedes’ George Russell had described his vehicle as like ‘riding an old bike’ but the German team - along with most of the paddock - brought with them a string of alterations and upgrades as they continue to wrestle with porpoising and other rule changes from the previous season.

Charles Leclerc was looking for an improved showing from Ferrari after he finished fifth in Montreal, though his teammate Carlos Sainz finished second in Canada - and was third quickest in FP1. Leclerc was just behind in fourth in Friday's first effort.

"We have been quite strong in the past here," Leclerc said to Sky Sports.

"I love this track and I've also been quite strong in the past here, so hopefully the combination of the two will make us win on Sunday.

"It's obviously a really important month before the break. We are quite far behind in the drivers' championship and we want to catch back, so these next four races are really important."

Second fastest was Lewis Hamilton, who may have enjoyed the chance to show his passion for the track after it was revealed that former driver Nelson Piquet had aimed racist insults at him in an interview, something which brought condemnation from around the sport.

Hamilton was five tenths of a second behind his former teammate Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo’s driver recording a time of 1:42.249. The seven-time champion’s current teammate, Russell, was out for just a single lap.

The session was brought to a slightly premature end as Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll span out with seconds remaining.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen failed to set a time with just three laps out on the track, with Sergio Perez in the same position ahead of the afternoon’s second runout.

British Grand Prix Russell: Mercedes is like 'riding an old bike with no suspension' 3 HOURS AGO