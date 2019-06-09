Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian GP in bizarre fashion after a five-second time penalty cost Sebastian Vettel his first race victory of 2019.

Vettel was penalised for an incident involving Hamilton, when the Ferrari driver went off under pressure from the Brit, only to nearly take out the Mercedes man when he came back onto the track.

Vettel was handed a five-second penalty which ended up costing him and he was not happy on the team radio. “I had nowhere to go. No where to go - I didn’t see him,” he said, visiting the FIA office after the race to seek an explanation.

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) Getty Images

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc took third place after pressing Vettel all the way for second after the time penalty was applied with Valterri Bottas finishing fourth, Max Verstappen fifth and Daniel Ricciardo sixth. There was only one talking point, though.

DRIVER OF THE DAY - Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

Of course, all the discussion after this will concern Hamilton and Vettel, but the best drive of the day could be found further down the field. Lance Stroll’s qualifying hopes went, quite literally, up in flames on Saturday as he suffered an engine failure in FP3 to stick him in 18th on the grid. The Canadian managed to finish in ninth place, claiming points, after a very impressive race. This was his third P9 finish of the season, but this is the one that will have tasted the sweetest, particularly in front of his countrymen.

Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Racing Point RP19 Mercedes on track Getty Images

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

49/70 VETTEL GOES WIDE! Has Vettel just got away with a massive error? Hamilton thought there was a gap after the Ferrari's back end locked up. That was lucky, lucky, lucky for the race leader!

58/70 VETTEL TIME PENALTY! Wow! Vettel, the race leader, has been given a FIVE SECOND time penalty for dangerously rejoining the track after his back end locked up. He very nearly went into Hamilton. That could be huge!

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great BritainGetty Images

70/70 VETTEL CROSSES THE LINE FIRST, HAMILTON WINS! Figure that one out! Hamilton didn't have the pace, even with the DRS, to get past the Ferrari, but it didn't matter in the end. The five second time penalty cost Vettel! He’s not going to accept this easily.

PIT RADIO EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

“This is the worst experience I have ever had in any race care. It is not a nice experience. Enough means enough.” Kevin Magnussen didn’t exactly enjoy his afternoon in Montreal.

BEST OVERTAKE

Sergio Perez is renowned for his aggressive racing style and he demonstrated that with his pass of Romain Grosjean after 32 laps, diving in down the inside of Frenchman at Turn 1 to claim P13 at the time. The two drivers touched wheels. The line between genius and madness is often blurred.