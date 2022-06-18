AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost confirmed that driver Pierre Gasly would race for the team next season.

The 26-year-old had suggested that he could go out on loan from the team after suffering from an inconsistent season, something his Austrian boss acknowledged, and praised his efforts.

“He has also improved a lot, I must say he’s showing fantastic performances,” the Austrian veteran said.

“Unfortunately at the start of the season we had a lot of reliability issues.

"For example, in Bahrain when the battery caught fire then there were some other reliability issues.

“It was not his fault, it was coming from the team and I am really happy now in Baku he could show how good he is and we could provide him with a competitive car.

“The rest of the season he has the ability to be in front and it is in the hands of the team to give him a really competitive team.”

Despite rumours of a potential exit, Tost denied the possibility, saying: “He will be a driver with us for 2023. This is 100% confirmed.”

