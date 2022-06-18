Red Bull’s Max Verstappen shrugged off concerns over the weather ahead of qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Dutchman was the fastest over both the first and second sessions on Friday in Canada as his team prepared for the following day’s qualifying.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports before Saturday’s action, Verstappen reflected on a job well done on Friday and hoped for more improvement.

Canadian Grand Prix Leclerc questions new FIA measures as Ferrari progress could be ‘put it in the bin’ 4 HOURS AGO

“It was quite a positive day, the car was working quite well,” he said. “There are things you’re looking at, for a bit more of a complete balance, but overall for it was a good start to the weekend.

“The softs compound is always the hardest one to nail so I think there’s a bit more time in that.

“Even then, we have a competitive car. Long run was good, still having tyres around here, brakes, tyres, so a few things to improve, but even with the things I want to improve we still had a good day.”

Rain could complicate Saturday’s driving but Verstappen was largely unconcerned with a problem which would affect all cars should it comes to pass.

“It’s the same for everyone so we just deal with it,” he said. “It’s good to see on Sunday, we have a competitive car.”

Canadian Grand Prix 'It was a disaster' - Hamilton blasts 'undriveable' Mercedes after Montreal FP2 18 HOURS AGO