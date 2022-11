Formula 1

'Car in a good window' - Max Verstappen reacts to topping the practice sheets in Abu Dhabi

Reaction from Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell after Friday's practice at the season finale of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi. Red Bull's Verstappen topped FP2, after rookie Liam Lawson drove his car to fifth in FP1, three tenths quicker than last weekend's Brazilian GP winner George Russell (Mercedes).

00:01:23, an hour ago