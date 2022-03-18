Carlos Sainz Jr. said Ferrari had a ‘positive start’ to build on in Bahrain but admitted to some struggles.

The Spaniard and his teammate Charles Leclerc were some of the most impressive performers on Friday at Free Practice 1 and two, ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session and Sunday’s season-opening race.

Ferrari have been praised by current world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, and Mercedes’ George Russell has repeatedly acknowledged their strong performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session’s conclusion, Sainz said it had been “a positive start with the team, we’re confirming the feeling we’ve had since testing.”

However, he admitted to some ongoing problems that he hoped to put right.

“For my side, I still don’t understand the car in the short runs, I'm struggling with the front tire, with the warm-up with mid-corner understeers. I’m probably not driving in the correct manner.

"I need work through the night.

“I know where we need to work on, and which areas to improve and hopefully we can take the right steps. I’m not entirely happy and not in a great place with the driving.”

