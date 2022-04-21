Carlos Sainz has signed a new two-year contract with Ferrari, keeping him with the Formula One team until at least the end of 2024.

The Spaniard scored points in all but two races last season, reaching the podium four times and finished the campaign in fifth; two places ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc has a deal with Ferrari which runs through to 2026.

Ahead of Ferrari's first home race of the 2022 season in Imola this weekend, Sainz has agreed to an extension.

"I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

"I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season.

"I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about.

"The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win."

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto added: "I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’s contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity.

"In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities."

Ferrari are currently top of the constructors’ championship standings, 39 points clear of Mercedes. Red Bull are a further 10 points back ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

