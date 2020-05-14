Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 as replacement for four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, the Italian Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

Sainz, 25, has been at McLaren since last year and Ferrari will be his fourth team after his 2015 debut with Italy-based Toro Rosso. His father and namesake is a two times world rally champion.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that Four time F1 World Champion Vettel will leave the team at the end of the season, following a five-year association.

The Italian racing giants have wasted no tie in drawing up the German's replacement in the form of Sainz, who will link up with Leclerc next season.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," said team principal Mattia Binotto.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season" Sainz added.

