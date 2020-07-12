Charles Leclerc apologises to Sebastian Vettel after crash: 'I am disappointed in myself'

Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.

Charles Leclerc took to social media to apologise to Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel after his misjudged overtake caused a crash that forced both into retirement at the Styrian Grand Prix.

The pair collided on the opening lap on Sunday, resulting in both cars pitting. Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, would not re-emerge from the pits due to damage to his rear wing; while Leclerc, who had a new front wing fitted, would only last until lap five before retiring.

"I am disappointed in myself. I'm sorry but being sorry is not enough," began the 22-year-old in a post on Twitter.

"Seb hasn't got any faults today. I've let the team down after them working a whole week to bring the updates early.

Too eager to gain those places in the first lap. I will learn from it.

The incident happened when Leclerc attempted to make a pass down the inside of Vettel at turn three, first clipping his team-mate’s car before hitting the kerb.

